Half Year 2020 Heijmans NV Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2020 / 05:29PM GMT
A. G. J. Hillen - Heijmans N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome at the presentation of our interim results 2020. This physical meeting, and I'm assuming that we will all be observing the COVID-19 rules, keeping a distance from each other and therefore, we did feel that it was important that we would have a physical meeting.
As usual, we'll be starting with a video. We're going to do that today as well. And in fact, it's about our strategy. It's about the makers of a healthy living environment. Bart Smolders, the Chairman of Infrastructure is given the floor.
(presentation)
Bart Smolders;Chairman of Infrastructure -
My ambition on my dream is that in the Netherlands, we digitally design the living environment that we're going to build so that we get this living environment in which nature people are in balance. The big upside of digital building is that the throughput time of the project can be shortened, particularly outside, you can take out the errors, and you can avoid inefficiency issues and
