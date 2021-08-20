Q2 2021 Heijmans NV Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 20, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 20, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* A. G. J. Hillen

Heijmans N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO

* Guido Peters

Heijmans N.V. - Corporate Treasurer & Manager of IR



Conference Call Participants

* Andre F. M. Mulder

Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Analyst

* Luuk Van Beek

Banque Degroof Petercam S.A., Research Division - Analyst

* Tijs Hollestelle

ING Groep N.V., Research Division - Research Analyst



A. G. J. Hillen - Heijmans N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen present in the Holiday Inn Crowne Plaza and everybody listening via the webcast. I'll be delivering the entire presentation of the half year figures this year supported by Guido Peters. And on 1 September, our new CFO, Gavin van Boekel, will join us. And in the future, he will be supporting me with these