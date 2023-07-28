Q2 2023 Heijmans NV Earnings Call (Dutch, English) Transcript

Jul 28, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

A. G. J. Hillen - Heijmans N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome. Thanks in part to the press release, a solid first half year and confident about the future, we informed the market about the first half year figures of Royal Heijmans. And I'm proud to say Royal, and I notice that many Heijmans employees take rate pride in the predicate that we were awarded on 3 June. That was a wonderful experience. Heijmans has been building projects in the Netherlands for a century. In 1993, Heijmans became listed on the stock exchange but we've always retained our family spirit. The hand of Heijmans is visible throughout the Netherlands and we will always be builders of a healthy living environment.



Now a word about safety. At Heijmans, we've been working hard for several years to make work in the construction industry safer. It takes a lot of energy and sometimes you wish everybody in the industry embrace that sense of urgency. Heijmans is pleased to be a trailblazer. And that's why it's wonderful to report that ever since the second quarter of this year, Heijmans is