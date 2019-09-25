Full Year 2019 Allergy Therapeutics PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 25, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Allergy Therapeutics Company update conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



Manuel Llobet - Allergy Therapeutics plc - CEO & Executive Director



(technical difficulty)



today with me Nick Wykeman, and we'll share the year-end results.



So let's -- for those of you that are on the phone, we are starting straightforward into Page #5 of the presentation, the 3 pillars of growth. We've shown this slide sometimes. Sorry, yes, I said that it was well. So we've -- these are the 3 key areas of development of the company: developing the company in Europe, developing the pipeline and preparing for the U.S. entry.



If we go now to Page #7, we see how we have done in our first focus area, which is developing the company in Europe. It's been a good year. We have faced a more complex scenario this year, not only because of the Brexit preparations, we are the only competitor that have had to face that. But also, we