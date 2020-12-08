Allergy Therapeutics PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Dec 08, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Peter Sinclair Jensen - Allergy Therapeutics plc - Independent Chairman



Good afternoon, everyone. I am Peter Jensen, Chairman of the Allergy Therapeutics. I'd like to welcome you to our 2020 annual general meeting.



Due to the compulsory U.K. government measures enforced in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with the health and well-being of our colleagues, shareholders and the wider community in which we operate, the AGM this year is being held electronically in accordance with the provisions of the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020. The AGM is being run as a listen-only call and shareholders are not able to attend in-person.



I would now like to introduce my fellow Board members who are also on the call, and the full Board is represented: Manuel Llobet, our Chief Executive Officer; Nicolas Wykeman, our Chief Financial Officer; Stephen Smith, Nonexecutive Director and Senior Independent Director, who Chairs the Remuneration Committee and also sits on the Audit Committee and on the Nomination Committee; Scott Leinenweber, Nonexecutive Director, who is the Abbott-nominated