Oct 24, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to HealthStream's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, I would like to inform you that this conference call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I will now turn the conference over to Mollie Condra, Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications. Please go ahead, Ms. Condra.
Mollie Condra - HealthStream, Inc. - VP of IR & Communications
Thank you, and good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining us today to discuss our third quarter 2023 results. Also in the conference call with me today is Robert A. Frist, Jr. CEO and Chairman of HealthStream; and Scotty Roberts, CFO and Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting.
I would also like to remind you that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of HealthStream that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Information concerning these risks and other
Q3 2023 HealthStream Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 24, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...