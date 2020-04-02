Q3 2020 HELLA GmbH & Co KgaA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 02, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the HELLA investor call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this webcast is being recorded today, Thursday, the 2nd of April 2020.



And I would now like to hand the webcast over to your presenters today, Dr. Breidenbach and Schaferbarthold. Please go ahead.



Rolf Breidenbach - HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - Chairman of Management Board, President & CEO of Hella GeschÃ¤ftsfÃ¼hrungsgesellschaft mbH



Yes, thank you very much. Dear ladies and gentlemen, good morning to all of you. Thanks a lot for dialing in. This is Rolf Breidenbach speaking. Welcome to the HELLA investor call on our 9 months results for the fiscal year 2019, 2020. Also as always, of course, a very warm welcome on behalf of my colleague and our CFO, Mr. Schaferbarthold.



I think we all agree that the world has completely changed since our last call, mid of January. The current corona crisis seems to surpass all we have experienced so far. This has tremendous consequences not only for the automotive industry, but also for the economy and the