Apr 02, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the HELLA investor call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this webcast is being recorded today, Thursday, the 2nd of April 2020.
And I would now like to hand the webcast over to your presenters today, Dr. Breidenbach and Schaferbarthold. Please go ahead.
Rolf Breidenbach - HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - Chairman of Management Board, President & CEO of Hella GeschÃ¤ftsfÃ¼hrungsgesellschaft mbH
Yes, thank you very much. Dear ladies and gentlemen, good morning to all of you. Thanks a lot for dialing in. This is Rolf Breidenbach speaking. Welcome to the HELLA investor call on our 9 months results for the fiscal year 2019, 2020. Also as always, of course, a very warm welcome on behalf of my colleague and our CFO, Mr. Schaferbarthold.
I think we all agree that the world has completely changed since our last call, mid of January. The current corona crisis seems to surpass all we have experienced so far. This has tremendous consequences not only for the automotive industry, but also for the economy and the
Q3 2020 HELLA GmbH & Co KgaA Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 02, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...