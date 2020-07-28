Jul 28, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Thank you all for standing by, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to today's HELLA investor update. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speakers, Mr. -- Dr. Rolf Breidenbach, CEO; and Bernard Schaferbarthold, CFO. Thank you.
Rolf Breidenbach - HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - Chairman of Management Board, President & CEO of Hella GeschÃ¤ftsfÃ¼hrungsgesellschaft mbH
Yes. Thank you very much. Dear ladies and gentlemen, good day to all of you. Thanks a lot for dialing in. This is Rolf Breidenbach speaking. Welcome to today's investor update. Also, as always, of course, a warm welcome on behalf of my colleague and our CFO, Mr. Schaferbarthold.
As you probably have -- already may have seen, there are 3 main topics for this extraordinary call. First, we have published our preliminary results for the fiscal year 2019-2020. Second, we want to explain the company's outlook for the current fiscal year 2020-2021 in more detail. And third, this
Preliminary Q4 2020 HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA Investor Update Call Transcript
Jul 28, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...