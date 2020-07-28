Jul 28, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Thank you all for standing by, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to today's HELLA investor update. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speakers, Mr. -- Dr. Rolf Breidenbach, CEO; and Bernard Schaferbarthold, CFO. Thank you.



Rolf Breidenbach - HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - Chairman of Management Board, President & CEO of Hella GeschÃ¤ftsfÃ¼hrungsgesellschaft mbH



Yes. Thank you very much. Dear ladies and gentlemen, good day to all of you. Thanks a lot for dialing in. This is Rolf Breidenbach speaking. Welcome to today's investor update. Also, as always, of course, a warm welcome on behalf of my colleague and our CFO, Mr. Schaferbarthold.



As you probably have -- already may have seen, there are 3 main topics for this extraordinary call. First, we have published our preliminary results for the fiscal year 2019-2020. Second, we want to explain the company's outlook for the current fiscal year 2020-2021 in more detail. And third, this