Full Year 2020 HELLA GmbH & Co KgaA Earnings Call Transcript

Rolf Breidenbach - HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - Chairman of Management Board, President & CEO of Hella GeschÃ¤ftsfÃ¼hrungsgesellschaft mbH



Yes. Thank you very much.



Dear ladies and gentlemen, good morning to all of you. Thanks a lot for dialing in. This is Rolf Breidenbach speaking. Welcome to our investor call on the full year results of our fiscal year 2019, 2020. Also, on behalf, of course, of my colleague, Mr. Schaferbarthold, our CFO.



Before we start with our presentation, I would like to begin with some general remarks. With our final results for the fiscal year 2019, 2020, we confirmed the preliminary statements we made about 2 weeks ago. In the last