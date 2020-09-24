Q1 2021 HELLA GmbH & Co KgaA Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 24, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the HELLA investor update for the first quarter 2021 webcast. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this webcast is being recorded today on Thursday, the 24th of September, 2020.



I would now like to hand the webcast over to your first presenter today, Dr. Rolf Breidenbach, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Rolf Breidenbach - HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - Chairman of Management Board, President & CEO of Hella GeschÃ¤ftsfÃ¼hrungsgesellschaft mbH



Yes. Dear, ladies and gentlemen, good morning to all of you. Thanks a lot for dialing in. This is Rolf Breidenbach speaking. Welcome to our HELLA investor call on our first quarter results of the fiscal year 2020-'21. Also, of course, on behalf of my colleague and our CFO, Mr. Schaferbarthold.



Before we go through our presentation, let me start with some short comments on the market and our business development.



From our perspective, we had a good start into the new fiscal year, better-than-expected, and