Q2 2021 HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 14, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Rolf Breidenbach - HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - Chairman of Management Board, President & CEO of Hella GeschÃ¤ftsfÃ¼hrungsgesellschaft mbH



Yes. Ladies and gentlemen, good morning to all of you. Thanks a lot for dialing in, and sorry for the short delay.



Welcome to the HELLA investor call on our half year results for the fiscal year 2020/2021. First of all, I would like to wish you a happy and above all healthy new year. Also a warm welcome on behalf of my colleague and our CFO, Mr. Schaferbarthold. Before we quickly go through our presentation, allow me to make some general remarks on our current business situation and the market outlook.



Let us begin with our business situation with the publication of the financial results for the