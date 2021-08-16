HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA Investor Update Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Rolf Breidenbach - HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - Chairman of Management Board, President & CEO of Hella GeschÃ¤ftsfÃ¼hrungsgesellschaft mbH



Dear ladies and gentlemen, good morning to all of you. Thanks a lot for dialing in. This is as Rolf Breidenbach speaking. Welcome to this extraordinary investor call following the announcement on Saturday that the HELLA owner family has decided to sell its 60% stake in HELLA to the French automotive supplier, Faurecia. Also as always, of course, a very warm welcome from my colleague, Mr. SchÃ¤ferbarthold, to all of you.



Allow me to first start with some details of the transaction on Saturday. On the one hand, the pool signed and the share price agreement, at the same time, the company signed a business combination agreement with Faurecia. As part of this transaction, Faurecia will acquire the 60% in HELLA from the pool shareholders. And furthermore, Faurecia has announced a public -- a voluntary public tender offer to acquire the remaining HELLA shares. The offer price amount EUR 60 per share. Assuming a dividend of EUR 0.96 per share, the