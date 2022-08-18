Q4 2022 HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the HELLA investor update for the fiscal year 2021-2022. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to CEO, Michel Favre. Please go ahead, sir.



Michel Alain Maurice Favre - HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - Member of Management Board, President & CEO of Hella GeschÃ¤ftsfÃ¼hrungsgesellschaft mbH



Thank you. Thank you very much. Thank you for your attendance to this press conference. As you know, I am with Bernard, the CFO of HELLA for a long time now. What I would like to say as an introduction is that I am very pleased, very honored to have joined HELLA. It is for me a fantastic new experience. I would like to take the advantage as well to congratulate and to thank Dr. Breidenbach. He has made a tremendous job that I think 18 years. And I think the price of it I was demonstrating that only, but we have as well, of course, a lot of new things. And a lot of, I will say, electronics and development success. I would like to thank him as well for the smooth transition we