Jan 13, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the HELLA Investor update regarding the first half of the fiscal year 2022. (Operator Instructions) Today's call will be hosted by Michel Favre, the CEO of HELLA; and by Bernard Schaferbarthold, the CFO of HELLA. Now I hand over to Michel Favre.



Michel Alain Maurice Favre - HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - Chairman of Management Board, President & CEO



Thank you very much. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It's not too late to wish you a very Happy New Year 2023, and a lot of success for this new year. So as you know, I will disclose today the first half of results for HELLA, I would say, ending end of November. As you know, we have changed our fiscal year. So we'll come back to you next month with, I will say, the full fiscal with exercise, which is 7 months. So please don't forget to attend our meeting which is next month.



Thank you for attendance again. So I will start with Slide 4. At HELLA what is I would say obvious, we are comparing this year, a year of recovery on the volumes, partial recovery. You