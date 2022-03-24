Q4 2021 Heidelberg Pharma AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 24, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Jan Schmidt-Brand - Heidelberg Pharma AG - CEO & CFO



Thank you, Regina. Hello, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Heidelberg Pharma conference call to discuss our 2021 fiscal year results and to provide the business update.



My name is Jan Schmidt-Brand, and I am CEO and CFO of the company. Joining me on the call today is my colleague, Professor Andreas Pahl, Chief Scientific Officer; and Katja Arnold, our Investor Relations consultant.



Today, we try a new conference call setting. We now combine presentation, audio and video, and we hope this will be more convenient for our audience. Please note that this presentation is available