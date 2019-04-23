Q1 2019 Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk PT Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

Reza Iskandar - PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk - Head of IR



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Bank Danamon's First Quarter 2019 Analyst Briefing. Before we start, we want to introduce to you new Board of Management members: Pak Thomas Sudarma, Enterprise Banking Head; and also, Pak Andrew Suhandinata, our Transaction Banking Head.



As usual, Pal Ahlu will walk us through our financial results. And after that, we'll open up with Q&A sessions. Pal Ahlu?



Satinder Pal Singh Ahluwalia - PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk - CFO & Director



Good evening, and welcome to our First Quarter Results for 2019.



Let me start by talking about our loan growth. Compared to last year, our portfolio has grown by about 10% if we take away Micro. As most of you remember Micro is on rundown basis and our focus is largely on collections and recoveries.



If we look at year-on-year, consumer mortgages, which we said the last few years is going to be our focus because that's what leads to sticky customers. That's grown roughly 27% year-on-year.