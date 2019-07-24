Jul 24, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

Reza Iskandar - PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk - Head of IR & Corporate Planning



Thank you, and welcome to our first half 2019 analyst briefing. Before we start, I want to introduce one new member of Board of Management, [Pak] Muljono Tjandra, our CFO, which will be replacing Pal Satinder Ahluwalia at the beginning of this month.



So without further ado, I invite Pal Ahlu to walk us through the first half results.



Satinder Pal Singh Ahluwalia - PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk - Director



Thanks, Reza, good evening, everyone. The most important event in the last quarter for us was the acquisition of Danamon by MUFG was completed, whereby MUFG now own 94.1% in Bank Danamon. As we've mentioned in the earlier quarters leading up to this acquisition, the biggest impact for us is, we will now be able to freely collaborate with MUFG across all segments, whether it's a business, whether it's support areas, whether it's digital banking, et cetera.



And to some extent, we've already started seeing those positive fruits of that relationship, and we are