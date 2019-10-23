Q3 2019 Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk PT Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 23, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

Reza Iskandar - PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk - Head of IR & Corporate Planning



Good afternoon. Thank you, and welcome to our 9 Months 2019 Analyst Briefing Presentation. I will hand it over to our new CEO, Pak Yasushi Itagaki, for some opening remarks.



Yasushi Itagaki - PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk - President Director



Sure.



(foreign language) members of analysts, welcome to Bank Danamon's Third Quarter Financial Results Announcement. So thank you for coming here.



It is my great, great pleasure to meet with each one of you as -- first time as the President Director of Bank Danamon since my appointment back on October 1 at our extraordinary meeting for shareholders.



Taking this opportunity, I'm pleased to introduce to you the new members of our Board of Directors. The first, Pak Honggo Widjojo Kangmasto as Vice President Director. Thank you.



Next, Pak Muljono, Tjandra as our Chief Financial Officer Director.



And third, Pak Naoki Mizoguchi as a Global Alliance Strategy Director.



By the way, all of us