Aug 27, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of RusHydro. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



Now may I hand you over to Dmitry, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead.



Dmitry Yakovlev - Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro - IR Manager



Dear ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining us on the call following the release of consolidated financial results of RusHydro Group for the second quarter and first half of 2020, most recent developments and outlook throughout the rest of the year. Participating in the call today is First Deputy CEO, member of the management Board, Andrey Kazachenkov; as well as line managers from sales, business planning and operations. The report and the presentation are available on our website in the IR section and in the Google terminal as well.



Please note that some information announced during the call may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or future