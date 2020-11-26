Nov 26, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of RusHydro. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



May I now hand you over to Dmitry Yakovlev, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead.



Dmitry Yakovlev - Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro - IR Manager



Dear ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining us on the call following the release of consolidated financial results of RusHydro Group for the third quarter and 9 months of 2020, most recent developments and outlook throughout the rest of the year.



Participating in the call today is First Deputy CEO, member of the management Board, Andrey Kazachenkov; as well as line managers from sales, business planning and operations. The report and the presentation are available on our website in the IR section as well as in the Bloomberg terminal.



Please note that some of the information announced during the call may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding