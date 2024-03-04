AeroVironment Inc (AVAV) Soars with Record Q3 Revenue and Raised FY2024 Guidance

Robust Growth in Loitering Munition Systems Drives Performance

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Increased by 39% to $186.6 million in Q3 FY2024.
  • Net Income: Grew to $13.9 million, or $0.50 per diluted share.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 36% from 34% in the same quarter last year.
  • Backlog: Funded backlog rose to $462.8 million as of January 27, 2024.
  • FY2024 Guidance: Revenue now expected to be between $700 million and $710 million.
Article's Main Image

1764785739964510208.png

On March 4, 2024, AeroVironment Inc (AVAV, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended January 27, 2024. The company, a leading provider of unmanned aircraft systems and tactical missile systems for the United States Department of Defense and allied international governments, reported a significant increase in revenue and net income, attributing the success to strong demand and solid operating execution.

Financial Highlights and Company Performance

AeroVironment Inc (AVAV, Financial) achieved a record third quarter revenue of $186.6 million, marking a nearly 40% increase over the same period last fiscal year. This growth was driven by a 140% increase in revenue from the Loitering Munitions Systems segment and a 23% increase in Unmanned Systems, though partially offset by a decrease in MacCready Works.

The company's gross margin also saw a notable increase, rising to 36% from 34% in the prior year's quarter. This improvement was primarily due to a higher proportion of product revenue and a decrease in depreciation charges for in-service assets, despite an increase in intangible amortization expense and other related non-cash purchase accounting expenses.

Income from operations for the quarter stood at $14.3 million, a substantial improvement from $4.6 million in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to the higher gross margin, which offset increases in research and development and selling, general, and administrative expenses.

Net income attributable to AeroVironment for the third quarter was $13.9 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(0.7) million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, in the prior-year period. The company also reported a strong funded backlog of $462.8 million as of January 27, 2024, compared to $424.1 million as of April 30, 2023.

Looking Ahead

With the increased global demand for AeroVironment's solutions and a strong backlog, the company is optimistic about its growth prospects. As a result, it has raised and narrowed its fiscal year revenue guidance for 2024 to between $700 million and $710 million and anticipates double-digit revenue growth in fiscal year 2025.

"Once again, AeroVironment has delivered outstanding results, including a record for third quarter revenue that’s nearly 40% above the same period last fiscal year," said Wahid Nawabi, AeroVironment chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Solid bottom-line results, fueled by record demand and strong operating execution, have us on track for our best year ever."

The company's financial achievements underscore its importance in the Aerospace & Defense industry, where technological innovation and reliable performance are critical. The growth in the Loitering Munition Systems segment, in particular, highlights the increasing reliance on unmanned systems for defense and security purposes.

Financial Statements Overview

AeroVironment Inc (AVAV, Financial)'s balance sheet reflects a healthy financial position with total assets of $980.3 million as of January 27, 2024. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $107.7 million, and it has managed to maintain a robust equity base with total stockholders' equity of $812.9 million.

The income statement and cash flow statements further demonstrate the company's strong performance, with significant improvements in net income and cash provided by operating activities. These financial metrics are crucial for the company's ability to invest in new technologies, expand its product offerings, and maintain its competitive edge in the market.

In conclusion, AeroVironment Inc (AVAV, Financial)'s latest earnings report reflects a company that is not only growing but also managing its finances effectively in a competitive and dynamic industry. The raised guidance for fiscal year 2024 is a testament to the company's positive outlook and strategic positioning for future growth.

For more detailed information and to listen to the earnings call, investors are encouraged to visit the Investor Relations page of AeroVironment, Inc.'s website at http://investor.avinc.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from AeroVironment Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.