Q2 2019 Itissalat Al Maghrib Ste SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative



(Interpreted) (audio in progress) 300,000 customers. We have 40 million customers in Africa, growth -- 4.1% for the average growth of the customer base is almost 4%, 3.9%. Consolidated revenue also grew by as much as 0.8%, as we mentioned earlier.



So, we have MAD17.8 billion in consolidated revenue. Revenue is growing in Morocco thanks to the mobile Internet and data customer base growing to 300,000 to reach almost 6.3 million customers.



We have actually overshot the expected performance. You may remember that for the outlook we announced stable revenue, that now we have achieved a 0.8% increase. Likewise EBITDA was supposed to be stable and now we have achieved 5.1% in growth. And CapEx was expected to be 15% of revenue, now we stand at 10.7%.



So, that is the highlight. I now give the floor, without further ado, to our friend [Abdulkadir Malamar] who is DG, Director of [General] Services.



Abdulkadir Malamar - Itissalat Al Maghrib Ste SA - Director of General Services



