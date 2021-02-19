Q4 2020 Itissalat Al Maghrib Ste SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 19, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
Unidentified Company Representative
(Interpreted) Ladies and gentlemen, good morning for our customary meeting. The Chairman of the Management Board, Mr. Abdeslam Ahizoune, and members of the Management Board are pleased to present the full-year results for 2020. Let's start with the highlights 2020.
There's a slight drop in consolidated revenues, minus 0.8%, a growth in the adjusted EBITDA margin for the Group of plus 0.7, and sustained growth of fixed data in Morocco coming in at plus 13.2%. Growth also in revenues of Moov Africa subsidiaries, up 1.4%.
Moov Africa is the Group Africa brand 2020 was -- of course was managed by effective management of the health crisis. Maroc Telecom has taken a number of decisions to ensure the safety of its employees, customers and, of course, offer customers safety and business continuity, both commercially and technically.
Moving to the regulatory highlights for the year, as you know, the Company evolves in an environment, in addition to the global environment, with the health crisis that impacted all economies in the world. We'll see the regulatory
