Q3 2023 Icelandair Group hf Earnings Call Transcript

Bogi Nils Bogason - Icelandair Group hf. - President & CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of Icelandair's quarter 3 results. I'm Bogi Nils Bogason, and here with me is our CFO, Ãvar SigurÃ°ur Kristinsson. And as usual, we will start by presenting the financials, the outlook. But following the presentation, we will have a Q&A session. And please send us questions via the e-mail [email protected].



But first, a few key takeaways from the information that we published yesterday afternoon. We are very proud of the strong results in the very important third quarter. EBIT increased by 21%, up to $112 million, and net profit rose by 46% to $84 million. The improved results were mainly driven by strong revenue generation, where total revenues increased by 15% or up to $560 million, the highest ever in 1 quarter.



There is definitely a strong demand for Iceland as a destination, especially from North America, and the number of passengers on that market traveling to Iceland or the 2 markets, grew by 16% between years. And our balance sheet continues to strengthen, which is very