Q3 2019 Indosat Tbk PT Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the PT Indosat Tbk 9 Months 2019 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I'd like to hand the conference over to your first speaker for today, Ms. Christy. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Christy Kusumaatmaja - PT Indosat Tbk - Head of IR



Hello. Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you for dialing in to Indosat Tbk Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call.



Before we start, I will provide a quick safe harbor disclaimer to note that the company, PT Indosat Tbk, caution investors that certain statements contained in this call are management intention, hope, beliefs, expectation or prediction for the future and are forward-looking statements. Management wishes to caution the participants that forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are only estimates or predictions, actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of risks and uncertainties. Furthermore, the company undertakes no obligation to