Q3 2020 Inficon Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 21, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Lukas Winkler - INFICON Holding AG - President & CEO



Thank you, Alessandro. (foreign language) Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today to review our results for the third quarter of 2020.



The third quarter can be summarized with 5 bullet points: first of all, the ongoing COVID-19 impact on how we do business; secondly, (technical difficulty) semiconductor market development but still at a higher level than 2019; third, the rebound in all other served target markets after a relatively weak second quarter of 2020. Fourth bullet point is a disappointing gross profit margin due to several reasons. I'll come to that later. And last but not