Q3 2023 Inficon Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 19, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Bernhard Schweizer - Sensus Investor & Public Relations GmbH - Partner



Good morning, and welcome, everyone. My name is Bernhard Schweizer, Investor Relations contact at INFICON. I have the pleasure to host this Microsoft Teams webcast on our Q3 results. With us today are Oliver Wyrsch, CEO of INFICON; and Matthias Troendle, CFO of INFICON.



The management team will first present the results and then take questions. (Operator Instructions). You should have received by now our press release on the Q3 2023 results, together with the link to the accompanying visuals for this web conference. All documents are available for download in the Investor section of the INFICON website. I would also like to inform you that we record this web conference to archive the file later on the website.



The oral statements made by INFICON during this MS Teams session may contain forward-looking statements that do not solely relate to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and