Q1 2022 illimity Bank SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the illimity first-quarter 2022 results conference call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Corrado Passera, CEO of illimity. Please go ahead, sir.



Corrado Passera - illimity Bank SpA - Founder & CEO



Thank you, and good morning and thank you for joining us today. Here with me, I have Francesco Mele, CFO and Head of Central Functions; Andrea Clamer, Head of Distressed Credit Division; Enrico Fagioli, Head of Growth Credit Division; and Carlo Panella, Head of Direct Banking Division.



Slide number 2 -- illimity started 2022 very strongly. Once again, our profit made a strong advance and was even greater than predicted in our initial budget forecast. We certainly confirm our business plan targets. We can confirm a very solid capital base and an excellent quality of assets. Both are at the top of the industry range.



Our business origination accelerated, and Q1 marked the strongest first