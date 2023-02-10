Q4 2022 illimity Bank SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Corrado Passera - illimity Bank SpA - Founder & CEO



Thank you very much. Good morning. Thank you for joining us to all of you. This presentation marks our fourth year of operation. Four years ago, there was practically no illimity, then we started lending and investing. Soon, we broke even, then we grew to a team of 900 people and to a pre-tax profit of more than EUR100 million.



We achieved all of these in just four years, and under circumstances, not always easy. We are proud of what we have done in four short years. We have tangibly proven that we are highly capable of continuing high growth together with high profitability while continuing, at the same time, investing for the future.



Let's go now through