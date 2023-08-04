Q2 2023 illimity Bank SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Corrado Passera - illimity Bank SpA - Founder and CEO



Thank you. Good morning. Welcome to illimity first-half 2023 results.



Let's start with the highlights on slide 2. We observed a robust increase in our first-half profitability, despite unforeseen market challenges. Some of the external challenges that affected our first-half results are expected to be short lived. We confirmed our solid capital position and highly robust liquidity profile, further strengthened by retail deposit growth.



Our SME lending business had a very strong performance in both volumes and profitability. Our distressed credit division has effectively defended its net interest income, despite the higher cost of funding amid an exceptionally soft