Half Year 2020 IMAX China Holding Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the IMAX China First Half 2020 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Karen Chan, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Karen Chan - IMAX China Holding, Inc. - IR Officer



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on IMAX China's Half Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today is our Chairman, Rich Gelfond; CEO, Edwin Tan; and Jim Athanasopoulos, our CFO and COO, who will have prepared remarks. Also joining us is Jiande Chen, Vice Chairman; and Megan Colligan, President of IMAX Entertainment.



For the purpose of this call, all financial figures will be provided in U.S. dollars, unless stated otherwise. Furthermore, the financials we provide to you today will follow IFRS accounting standards, which may differ in some respects to U.S. GAAP.



I would also like to remind you of the following information regarding forward-looking statements. Our