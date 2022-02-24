Full Year 2021 IMAX China Holding Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the IMAX China Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Brett Harriss. Please go ahead.



Brett Clement Harriss - IMAX Corporation - Head of IR



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on IMAX China's Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today is our Chairman, Rich Gelfond; CEO, Edwin Tan; and Jim Athanasopoulos, our CFO and COO, who will have prepared remarks. For the purpose of this call, all financial figures will be provided in U.S. dollars unless stated otherwise. Furthermore, the financials we provide to you today will follow IFRS accounting standards, which may differ in some respects to U.S. GAAP.



I'd like to also remind you of the following information regarding forward-looking statements. Our comments and answers to your questions on this call may include statements that are forward-looking and pertain to future results or outcomes. Forward-looking statements involve a