Half Year 2022 IMAX China Holding Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to IMAX China's First Half 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Chan, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Karen Chan - IMAX China Holding, Inc. - VP of IR



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on IMAX China's First Half 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today is our Chairman, Rich Gelfond; CEO, Edwin Tan; and Jim Athanasopoulos, our CFO and COO, who will have prepared remarks. Also joining us is Megan Colligan, President of IMAX Entertainment.



For the purpose of this call, all financial figures will be provided in U.S. dollars unless stated otherwise. Furthermore, the financials we provide to you today will follow IFRS accounting standards, which may differ in some respects to U.S. GAAP.



I would also like to remind you of the following information regarding forward-looking statements. Our comments and answers to