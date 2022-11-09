Nov 09, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to Instalco's Q3 Presentation 2022. (Operator Instructions) I will now handover the word to CEO, Robin Boheman. Please begin your meeting.
Robin Boheman - Instalco AB(publ)-CEO
Hello. Welcome, everyone, to Instalco's Q3 Presentation 2022. My name is Robin Boheman, and I'm the CEO of Instalco. And with me today, I have my CFO, Christina Kassberg; and also my Head of IR, Fredrik Trahn, that will present today.
Just to start off real quickly, Instalco, most of you know us, but we're a leading installation company within heating and plumbing, electricity, ventilation, cooling, and we also have a segment regarding industry and technical consultants. We are a highly decentralized structure, supported by a smaller central organization. We run this company through our 120 subsidiaries that are highly specialized local companies. We have roughly 5,500 employees in the Nordics. Our motto is strong profitability with high margins over time. So that was a brief of what Instalco is.
Looking at some key financials
Q3 2022 Instalco AB Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 09, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...