Q3 2022 Instalco AB Earnings Call Transcript

Robin Boheman - Instalco AB(publ)-CEO



Hello. Welcome, everyone, to Instalco's Q3 Presentation 2022. My name is Robin Boheman, and I'm the CEO of Instalco. And with me today, I have my CFO, Christina Kassberg; and also my Head of IR, Fredrik Trahn, that will present today.



Just to start off real quickly, Instalco, most of you know us, but we're a leading installation company within heating and plumbing, electricity, ventilation, cooling, and we also have a segment regarding industry and technical consultants. We are a highly decentralized structure, supported by a smaller central organization. We run this company through our 120 subsidiaries that are highly specialized local companies. We have roughly 5,500 employees in the Nordics. Our motto is strong profitability with high margins over time. So that was a brief of what Instalco is.



Looking at some key financials