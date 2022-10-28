Q3 2022 Islandsbanki hf Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Birna Einarsdottir - Ãslandsbanki hf.-CEO&Member of Executive Board



Good morning, and welcome to this webcast presentation of Islandsbanki third quarter results. I'm Birna Einarsdottir I'm the CEO of Islandsbanki. And with me here today to present is Johann Wathne, the Head of Treasury. Yes, Jon Gudni, our CFO, is not with me here today. He's doing executive course a program in Harvard and will be coming next week -- back next week stronger than ever, I hope.



Thank you for taking the time to join us this morning. We actually -- we were encouraged to be in a Halloween outfit for this presentation, but I said that I am hopefully scary enough. We published our research yesterday. We are very happy with the results and the outcome. And I'm looking forward to take you through the highlights, and then Johann will take you through all the details in the financials.



Like before, following the presentation, we will have a Q&A session. You can participate in the session via the conference call using the dial-in details and the operator