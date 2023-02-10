Q4 2022 Islandsbanki hf Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Birna Einarsdottir - Ãslandsbanki hf.-CEO&Member of Executive Board



Good morning, and welcome to this webcast where we are presenting the Financial Results for Islandsbanki for the Q4 and for the Full Year '22. I'm Birna Einarsdottir, I'm the CEO of Islandsbanki, and with me here today is Jon Gudni Omarsson.



Thank you very much for taking the time to join us this Friday morning. We did publish our results yesterday afternoon. We are very happy with the outcome. And I'm looking forward to take you through the highlights, and then Jon Gudni will go into more details regarding the financials.



We also announced yesterday that the Board of Directors agreed to staff the preliminary discussion with Kvika banki to evaluate a possible merger of the 2 banks. So I can say there are exciting times ahead to take this opportunity further. Like before, following the presentation, we will have a Q&A session. You can participate in the session via the conference call using the dial-in details. And the operator will give you the floor or you can