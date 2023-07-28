Jul 28, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
JÃ³n GuÃ°ni Ãmarsson - Ãslandsbanki hf.-CEO - CFO & Member of Executive Board
Good morning, and welcome to Islandsbanki second quarter investor Call. As you can see here behind me, is a beautiful day here in Iceland with about 15 degrees, so very comfortable weather for the many tourists, which are roaming around the country these days.
In terms of the highlights for the quarter, you can see here, we had a very strong return on equity of 11.5% and earnings of ISK 6.1 billion, exceeding our profitability target. The main contribution is certainly strong growth in income, especially net interest income, where you saw about 23% growth between years.
Our cost-to-income ratio remains below our targets at 42.6%, having then excluded the cost of the settlement or the regulatory fine along with the settlement agreement with the Central Bank. It's very good to report that we have seen continued growth in deposits over the past few months. And at the same time, asset quality has remained very strong in spite of the
Q2 2023 Islandsbanki hf Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 28, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...