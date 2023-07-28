Q2 2023 Islandsbanki hf Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

JÃ³n GuÃ°ni Ãmarsson - Ãslandsbanki hf.-CEO - CFO & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, and welcome to Islandsbanki second quarter investor Call. As you can see here behind me, is a beautiful day here in Iceland with about 15 degrees, so very comfortable weather for the many tourists, which are roaming around the country these days.



In terms of the highlights for the quarter, you can see here, we had a very strong return on equity of 11.5% and earnings of ISK 6.1 billion, exceeding our profitability target. The main contribution is certainly strong growth in income, especially net interest income, where you saw about 23% growth between years.



Our cost-to-income ratio remains below our targets at 42.6%, having then excluded the cost of the settlement or the regulatory fine along with the settlement agreement with the Central Bank. It's very good to report that we have seen continued growth in deposits over the past few months. And at the same time, asset quality has remained very strong in spite of the