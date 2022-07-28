Jul 28, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Jul 28, 2022 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Hendrik Jacobus Verster

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd - CEO & Executive Director

* Suretha M. van Wyk

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd - Acting CFO

* Tamsanqa Sydney Didiza

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd - Group Manager of Stakeholder Engagement & Communications



=====================

Tamsanqa Sydney Didiza - ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd - Group Manager of Stakeholder Engagement & Communications



Good morning and welcome, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Tami Didiza, responsible for stakeholder management and communication at ArcelorMittal South Africa and I will be facilitating at least the proceedings this morning.



Thank you for taking the time to join us today as we announce our interim financial results for the period ending 30 June, 2022. We really appreciate your interest in our company.



Ladies and gentlemen, the recording of this event will be accessible at our website,