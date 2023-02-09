Feb 09, 2023 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Feb 09, 2023 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Hendrik Jacobus Verster
ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd - CEO & Executive Director
* Suretha M. van Wyk
ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd - Acting CFO
* Tamsanqa Sydney Didiza
ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd - Group Manager of Stakeholder Engagement & Communications
=====================
Tamsanqa Sydney Didiza - ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd - Group Manager of Stakeholder Engagement & Communications
Good morning, and welcome, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Tami Didiza, and I'll be facilitating the proceedings this morning. Thank you very much for joining us. As we said, announce our financial results for the period ending 31 December 2022.
We really appreciate your interest in our company, and we're really glad to be hosting you this morning. Please note that the recording of this event will be accessible on our website at www
Q4 2022 Arcelormittal South Africa Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 09, 2023 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...