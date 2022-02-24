Feb 24, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
Ulf Jungnelius - Isofol Medical AB(publ)-CEO
Thank you so much, and good morning to everyone. We will present the year-end report of 2021. If we go to the next slide, that is the disclaimer slide. So please be aware of that and we're very careful what we say.
If we go to the next slide today, presenting will be myself, Ulf Jungnelius; and then my Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Gustaf AlbÃ¨rt.
Next slide, Isofol is a blockbuster investment opportunity. We've been telling that for many years. And the reason for that is that colorectal cancer, the cancer we're targeting, is the second deadliest and, sadly, the third most common cancer form. And we expect an increase in incidents with over 60% in the next 20 years.
Arfolitixorin has the potential to be the first novel drug for all-comer patients with metastatic colorectal cancer in almost 20 years. Arfolitixorin is expected to target an addressable market of approximately USD1 billion in peak sales. That's -- our global Phase III study is continuing according to plan, and we are in the later stages
Q4 2021 Isofol Medical AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 24, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...