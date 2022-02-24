Q4 2021 Isofol Medical AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Ulf Jungnelius - Isofol Medical AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you so much, and good morning to everyone. We will present the year-end report of 2021. If we go to the next slide, that is the disclaimer slide. So please be aware of that and we're very careful what we say.



If we go to the next slide today, presenting will be myself, Ulf Jungnelius; and then my Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Gustaf AlbÃ¨rt.



Next slide, Isofol is a blockbuster investment opportunity. We've been telling that for many years. And the reason for that is that colorectal cancer, the cancer we're targeting, is the second deadliest and, sadly, the third most common cancer form. And we expect an increase in incidents with over 60% in the next 20 years.



Arfolitixorin has the potential to be the first novel drug for all-comer patients with metastatic colorectal cancer in almost 20 years. Arfolitixorin is expected to target an addressable market of approximately USD1 billion in peak sales. That's -- our global Phase III study is continuing according to plan, and we are in the later stages