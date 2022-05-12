Q1 2022 Isofol Medical AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Ulf Jungnelius - Isofol Medical AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you so much. And good morning, and welcome to Isofol's presentation of our first-quarter results. It's a pleasure for us to report on the excellent progress that we have made during the last couple of months, allowing us to, at last, start the unbinding process that will result in us being able to communicate top-line and final data results from the pivotal AGENT study.



Next slide, the disclaimer, this is not a prospectus. And if we go to slide number 3, today's presentation is myself, Ulf Jungnelius, the CEO. And with me, I have Gustaf AlbÃ¨rt, our Financial Officer.



Why is Isofol a blockbuster -- if you go to page number 4 -- a blockbuster investment opportunity? Keep in mind that colorectal cancer is the second deadliest and the third most common form of cancer, with an estimated increase of a fantastic 60% over the next 20 years, a high unmet medical need area. Arfolitixorin has the potential to be the first novel drug for all-comers with metastatic colorectal cancer in almost 20 years. Arfolitixorin