Q2 2022 Isofol Medical AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Ulf Jungnelius - Isofol Medical AB(publ)-CEO



slide number 4



So we are presenting the second-quarter results. Keep in mind then that we had a press release couple of weeks ago detailing our study results, the topline results showing that we did not achieve our endpoints. So if we take a look at the company at a glance, it was founded in Gothenburg 40 years ago. We have a strong financial position. We are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.



We have been developing [Avastin drug] arfolitixorin for the treatment of colorectal cancer. We have a small experienced team in Gothenburg, and we've been very pragmatically working with work orders being data driven. And our vision was to contribute to extending lives and improving quality of life for the poor people suffering from metastatic colorectal cancer, a disease with a remaining still high unmet medical need.



If we go to the next slide on page 5, this is a little bit of depiction of the Phase III study, the AGENT study. We have the control arm being modified