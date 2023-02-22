Q4 2022 Isofol Medical AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Isofol Q4 report conference call. (Operator Instructions) Now I will hand the conference over to the speakers, CEO Ulf Jungnelius; and CFO Gustaf Albert. Please go ahead.



Ulf Jungnelius - Isofol Medical AB - MD & CEO



Thank you so much, and welcome to our quarterly report presentation for the fourth quarter of 2022. Let's change slide, just bear with me here. So what the final data we have confirms the topline results that basically the theme of this presentation. And go to the first slide.



What are highlights do we have? First of all, if you look on the operational and clinical highlights, the analysis of the AGENT study final data unfortunately confirm the topline results (technical difficulty) the criteria on the endpoints that were set up by the medical authorities. We did not even find predictive gene expressions associated with leucovorin from clinical response. So the gene expression hypothesis there was (technical difficulty)



We have continued our efforts. We are terminating the AGENT study in line with applicable