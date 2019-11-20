Nov 20, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

David Michael Steinberg - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Specialty Pharma Analyst & Equity Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. We're delighted to have with us from sunny Northern California, Nektar Therapeutics. And we have with us Jonathan Zalevsky, also known as JZ, who just got his title upgraded to Head of Research and Development, or Global Head of Research and Development.



Jonathan Zalevsky - Nektar Therapeutics - Chief Research & Development Officer



Thank you, David. Thank you very much, everyone. I appreciate your attention, and I'd like to thank the meeting organizers for the opportunity to present. Here today, I'll be making some forward-looking statements. The most recent information about Nektar is available in our Form 10-Q, which was filed in November of this year.



Well, at Nektar, our core strength is polymer chemistry. And we've been applying polymer chemistry to a whole range of products that have entered into the marketplace, going all the way back to products like pegylated interferon, antibodies like CIMZIA, and most