Q3 2023 Nektar Therapeutics Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Nektar Therapeutics third-quarter 2023 financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Vivian, we'll. Please go ahead.



Vivian Wu - Nektar Therapeutics - IR



Thank you, Crystal, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. With us on the call are Howard Robin, our President and CEO; Dr. Jonathan Zalevsky, our Chief of Research and Development; Dr. Mary Tagliaferri, our Chief Medical Officer; and Jennifer Ruddock, our Chief Business Officer. Unfortunately, Sandra Gardiner, our acting Chief Financial Officer, was not able to make it on today's call due to an unexpected family emergency.



On today's call, we expect to make forward-looking statements regarding our business, including statements regarding the therapeutic potential of and future development plans for drug candidates and research programs, the timing of the initiation of