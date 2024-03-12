Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA), a company specializing in the manufacture and marketing of products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America, has reported an insider purchase according to a recent SEC filing. Director Van Arsdell Stephen C has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 10,000 shares. Van Arsdell Stephen C completed this transaction on March 1, 2024, as indicated in the SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has cumulatively purchased 10,000 shares and has not sold any shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. The insider transaction history for Mueller Water Products, Inc. reveals a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 10 insider sells. This activity provides a glimpse into the sentiment insiders have about the stock's future performance. On the day of the insider's recent acquisition, shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. were trading at $15.42, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.416 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 30.94, which is above both the industry median of 22.25 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's valuation can also be assessed using the GuruFocus Value (GF Value). With a share price of $15.42 and a GF Value of $13.36, Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to this metric. The GF Value is a proprietary valuation method developed by GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent purchase may signal confidence in the company's future prospects, despite the stock's current valuation being above its GF Value. Investors and analysts often monitor insider buying and selling as it can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on its financial health and future outlook.

