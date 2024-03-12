Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI, Financial), a multinational internet service provider specializing in providing high-speed Internet access, Internet Protocol (IP) communications, and colocation services, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Revenue Officer James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company on March 1, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC filing, which can be accessed through the following link: SEC Filing.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 7,680 shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sells at the company, with a total of 41 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sell, shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc were trading at $76.62, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.457 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 2.66, which is significantly lower than the industry median of 16.475 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a share price of $76.62 and a GF Value of $97.62, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.78, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider transaction history and the current valuation metrics may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors and seeking to understand the company's stock value in relation to its intrinsic value.

