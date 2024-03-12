VeriSign Inc (VRSN, Financial), a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, announced that EVP- Engineering, Operations & Chief Security Officer Danny Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of the company on March 1, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed through the following SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,375 shares of VeriSign Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history over the last year shows a total of 59 insider sells and no insider buys. On the day of the sale, shares of VeriSign Inc were trading at $194.19, giving the company a market capitalization of $19.385 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 24.27, which is lower than the industry median of 28.4 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. According to the GuruFocus Value, with a share price of $194.19 and a GF Value of $239.96, VeriSign Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.81, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.