On March 1, 2024, Director John Murphy executed a sale of 10,000 shares of LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ, Financial), as reported in a recent SEC filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $12.47 per share, resulting in a total value of $124,700.

LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ, Financial) is a company that provides online legal solutions for small business owners and families. The company offers services that include business formation, intellectual property, estate planning, and legal document review. LegalZoom.com Inc aims to make legal services more accessible and affordable through its technology-driven platform.

According to the data provided, over the past year, John Murphy has sold a total of 10,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider selling activity at the company.

The insider transaction history for LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ, Financial) indicates a total of 14 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. This pattern suggests a consistent selling trend among the company's insiders.

On the valuation front, LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ, Financial) had a market cap of $2.443 billion on the day of the insider's recent sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 162.00, which is above the industry median of 17.875. However, it is below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock was trading at $12.47, closely aligned with the GuruFocus Value of $11.98, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04. This indicates that LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ, Financial) is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

