Q4 2023 Evonik Industries AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 04, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Evonik Industries AG Q4 2023 earnings conference call



hand over to Christian Kullmann, CEO



Christian Kullmann - Evonik Industries AG - CEO & Chairman of the Executive Board



Thanks a lot, and welcome. Thanks for joining us today. Ladies and gentlemen, 2023 is now finally behind us and there are no two opinions. The last year was tough one, but we've fought the challenges and finally delivered on our, what we have to admit, revised targets. And there is no beating around the bush, 2024 will be another test of our persistence -- test of our perseverance.



For the start into the year, although there are some fairly lights at the end of a very long tunnel, our entry markets do not show any broad-based recovery. And the geopolitical landscape remains unchanged and difficult.

